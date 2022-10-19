GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – BMW announced Wednesday morning it will invest $1.7 billion to build a new facility in the Upstate and electric vehicles in the United States.

$1 billion of the new investment will prepare the Spartanburg plant for the production of battery vehicles in the United States.

The additional $700 million will be invested in building a new high-voltage battery assembly in Woodruff.

“BMW’s sustained and impactful presence in South Carolina demonstrates the power of partnership and shared commitment to our state’s automotive industry success. With today’s announcement of a $1 billion expansion to Plant Spartanburg for manufacturing electric vehicles as well as $700 million for a new plant in Woodruff to assemble battery units, the road to the future is here. And I applaud BMW on helping lead the way,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Along with the investment, BMW signed an agreement with Envision AESC for the supply of battery cells for the Spartanburg plant.