COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning in 2020, you must register your boat every year in South Carolina.

Until now, registration was only required every three years.

Registration costs $10.

The Department of Natural Resources says annual renewals line up with annual county tax collections.

It also helps reduce the chances of unpaid taxes on boats.

If your current registration expires in 2021 or 2022, your decal will be valid until then.