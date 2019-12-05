Body camera footage released in Greenville deputy-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Body camera footage has been released of a deputy-involved shooting in the South Carolina upstate.

In that video, you see a Greenville County deputy and a shoplifting suspect get into a violent struggle when the deputy attempted to arrest the suspect.

The deputy pulled out her weapon, and when the suspect charged at her, she pulled the trigger shooting the suspect’s mother.

Back-up arrived moments later, and they take the suspect into custody.

“Like all incidents involving an officer-involved shooting, we do not draw any conclusions about whether the deputy’s actions were consistent with our policies and in accordance with the law until the investigation has been thoroughly completed,” said Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the mother is doing well. The suspect is still in jail Thursday morning.