Body found in Anderson County retention pond; Sheriff’s Office investigating

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a retention pond on Monday.

According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies were notified at approximately 10:30 a.m. about a possible body floating in the Appleton Mill retention pond, located on Appleton Street near M Street.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found a person dead in the water.

Deputy Coroner Don McCown said that his office also responded to the scene at around 9:00 a.m.

McCown confirmed the body was found in the pond and said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The body has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Foster said that forensic investigators, detectives, and technical rescue personnel were called to the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available