CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found floating in a barrel in a Cherokee County lake Thursday afternoon.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at Lake Thicketty as part of an investigation with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources along with Spartanburg County and Cherokee County emergency management offices.

Deputies found the barrel near the boat ramp off Trout View Road shortly before noon.

“We’ve still got about four investigators out working, as we speak, running down some leads and some information on this case. It’s developing fairly well,” said Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Mueller said they hope to release more information in the next few days. He said a current investigation led them to search the lake.

“It’s part of an ongoing investigation that led us to that area to search and look for human remains,” he said.

Mueller said the barrel was partially submerged in the water, once they got it to shore and opened it, they found the remains.

Investigators believe foul play is involved.

“We know what we found and the bad people who committed the crime, and disposed of the body this way, they know exactly what happened,” said Mueller.

People who go to the lake are shocked at the discovery.

“It’s just kind of horrific that someone would use a place like this for something like that,” said Charles Davidson.

“It’s mind-blowing that someone would use a place like this, with so many people out here. It kind of makes you wonder where they would have had the time to dump them,” said Robin Mitchell.

They told 7NEWS this was the last thing they were expecting while going fishing.

“It will just make us a little more cautious on some of the less public areas,” said Davison.

The body was likely in the barrel for a number of days, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death and to help identify the body.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are tracking down multiple leads and will release additional details as the case develops.

“People need to be a little more aware of what’s going on around them, because somebody could have seen something out there that looked odd and didn’t really do anything about it,” said Davidson.

“What you say or don’t say could very well be the difference between saving somebody’s life,” said Mitchell.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sergeant John Underwood at (864)489-4722 Extension #125 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

(NOTE: The location in the story has been updated to Lake Thicketty to reflect a correction from the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.)