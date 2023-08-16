Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at a closed-down Motel 6in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at a closed-down motel in Lexington County this week.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, the body was found shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Motel 6 bathroom located on the 1700 block of Burning Tree Drive.

An incident report states that an individual told deputies he was looking for his girlfriend when he found a person who was dead in a room on the third floor of the building. Deputies saw a hand as they attempted to push open the bathroom but were unable to open the door because the body was leaning up against it, NBC affiliate WIS reported.

Fisher said the body — which has yet to be identified due to “the condition the body was found in” — appears to have been in the motel bathroom for two to three weeks.

She described the individual’s clothing as jogging-type pants, a blue t-shirt, and blue or black Adidas athletic shoes.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but a cause of death has not been released.

The motel has been permanently closed since March 1.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call either agency during regular business hours.