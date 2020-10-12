Body found matching description of missing UofSC student

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say they have found the body of a man that matches the description of a missing University of South Carolina student.

According to Richland County Deputies, Samuel Laundon was reported missing Saturday afternoon. A body was found Sunday afternoon at the Vulcan Materials Quarry.

Crews started searching that area after being told Laundon was with friends near the quarry when they got lost early Saturday morning.

There is no confirmation that the body found is Laundon.

The investigation continues.

