MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession is escorting a fallen Marion County deputy to the Medical University of South Carolina for an early morning autopsy.

The 29-year-old David Price died in the line of duty Wednesday night. Price was one of the two people killed in a crash.

Price joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in December after serving with the Dillion Police Department.

Price is expected to arrive at MUSC by 7 a.m. Monday morning.