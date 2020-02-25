Body of missing person found inside vehicle in Lake Hartwell, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a body was found inside a vehicle that was in Lake Hartwell Monday afternoon.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies located a vehicle in the lake near the Honea Path Park Boat Ramp at around 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office’s marine patrol crew found the vehicle and requested divers to the scene.

Divers then found the deceased person inside the vehicle, who was previously reported as a missing person.

An investigation is ongoing at this time, but sheriff’s office officials said they do not suspect any foul play.