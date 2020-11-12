Boeing and Allen University team up to bring Boeing Institute on Civility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing and Allen University announced a new partnership. This will be to establish the Boeing Institute on Civility at the university.

The announcement of the new partnership came during a ceremony on Wednesday. Boeing also donating $1.5 million.

The donation is to fund the renovation of the former Good Samaritan Waverly Hospital. Officials say the hospital was built in 1952, specifically to care for African American patients.

Once restored the hospital will house the South Carolina African Hall of Fame and a memorial to honor the nine victims of the Charleston Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

“That’s what this institute is all about. Getting people to know and appreciate why things happen as they happen, and what we need to do in order to make sure these things don’t happen again. That’s what history is all about,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Now, the Institute on Civility is aimed at advancing civil discussion among students at Allen University and around the world.