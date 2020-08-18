Boeing offering second round of voluntary layoffs due to COVID-19 economic impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing is offering employees another voluntary layoff opportunity, as they continue working to recover from economic setbacks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees who choose to accept will be awarded a pay and benefits package.

Boeing says that this is a “proactive [step] to adjust to the market realities and position [the] company for the recovery.”

In a statement, they said that despite seeing “signs of recovery from the pandemic, [their] industry and [their] customers continue to face significant challenges.”

The first round of voluntary layoffs was announced in April, as the reality of COVID-19’s impact on the industry became clear.