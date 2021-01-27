Boeing to consolidate 787 final assembly to South Carolina

CHICAGO, I.L., (WCBD) – Boeing on Wednesday announced that all 787 Dreamliner final assembly will be consolidated to South Carolina by March.

The announcement was made in Boeing’s fourth quarter report.

COVID-19 has dealt a significant blow to the airline industry — production included. This downturn was exacerbated by 787 Dreamliner production issues.

All told, “Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue decreased to $4.7 billion,” a 37% change from 2019’s fourth-quarter revenue.

By the time final assembly is consolidated to South Carolina, 787 Dreamliners are expected to be produced at a rate of five per month.