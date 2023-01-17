MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles announced its first-ever launch of an adult-version sweet tea beverage on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit North Carolina and South Carolina shelves in March, the release reads. It will be sold at a variety of chains such as Circle K, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and many more. The tea will not be available at Bojangles restaurants.
Hard Sweet Tea will be available in 12-packs, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans.
The new concoction is a result of a collaboration between Appalachian Mountain Brewing and Bojangles, according to the release.