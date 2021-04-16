BOLO: Elderly couple with dementia, Alzheimer’s missing from Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Hanahan Police Department are searching for missing and endangered persons Janice and Jerry Hatcher.

The Hatchers were last seen in Hanahan around 8:30 a.m. Friday driving a 2014 black Chevrolet Silverado (SC TAG# KCT690). The vehicle was seen in Lake City, SC around 11:30 a.m. Friday and may still be in that area, according to the release.

Both Janice and Jerry suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Janice is a white female, 5’8″ and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jerry is a white m ale, 5’6″ and 163 pounds with frey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanahan Police Department at (843) 747-5711 or 911.

