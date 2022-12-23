GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in the 100 block of Shefley Road in Simpsonville to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart Steven Sider.
Once deputies arrived at the house, deputies found bomb-making material and obtain search warrants to seize the following items:
- 13 assorted firearms
- 1-37mm grenade launcher
- 2 body armor pcs with both soft and hard plates
- 45 high-capacity magazines
- 600 rounds of ammunition
- 22 false government and law enforcement badges and credentials
- several homemade explosive devices
Sider is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.