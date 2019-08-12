Bon Secours Saint Francis develops human trafficking awareness video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI says human trafficking is a growing problem in South Carolina.

Nurses, doctors and other emergency room staff see human trafficking victims more than you might think.

That’s why Bon Secours Saint Francis created a training video to teach staff how to spot signs of human trafficking.

“Let’s face it, many of our staff have children of their own and to see children or young people come in that’s been coerced into a lifestyle that’s not their choice, to be able to be part of the intervention it’s just as powerful as being able to save someone’s life from a medical condition.” Alex Garvey, VP of Mission for Bon Secours

A preview of the video will be shown at the Bon Secours Annual Human Trafficking Symposium on August 23rd.