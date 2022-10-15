SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bond was denied for a man accused of killing his grandmother in Spartanburg County.

Daniel Travis Horton, 41, appeared before a judge Friday afternoon at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Daniel Horton has been charged with murder after family members found his 88-year-old grandmother, Betty Horton unresponsive in a home in the 400 block of Battleground Road in Cowpens.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Betty Horton was a victim of a brutal assault.