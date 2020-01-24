Bond denied for two men charged with stealing weapons in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced that two men have been arrested in connection to a weapons theft that occurred in early December 2019.

According to OCSO, Tyrone Fleming (22) of Orangeburg and Quincy Dubose (23) of Sumter have both been charged with first degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. Sumter was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and petit larceny.

During the investigation, the victim advised deputies that he had shown Fleming several guns earlier in the day.

The victim also provided security camera footage of a man, who he believed was Fleming, “going into his closet and removing a bag…then…going into a rifle case and removing a weapon, as well as taking the rifle from above the victim’s door.”

According to OSCO, Fleming and Dubose have both previously spent time in prison.

Dubose was denied bond at a January 9 hearing.

Fleming’s bond hearing was held on Thursday, January 23; the judge denied bond and deferred the case to a circuit court.