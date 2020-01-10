Bond denied for white nationalist in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Thursday denied bond for a white national leader in South Carolina.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, is accused of holding a gun to his wife’s head last month. He then reportedly kidnapped her and her children.

Police say his wife endured years of beatings and threats and hid at a shelter after running away from him last month.

A detective in Rock Hill said Invictus is a danger to the public and should stay locked up because his wife believes her lift is in danger.

Authorities arrested Invictus at a mall in Florida last month and brought him back to South Carolina to face charges.

Invictus had been under surveillance since Christmas Day, when South Carolina authorities notified officials that he may be in the area.

He faces kidnapping, domestic violence and gun charges.