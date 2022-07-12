ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A 20-year-old man charged with murder in the Anderson Mall fatal shooting had his bond deferred to another judge Tuesday morning.

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson, of Anderson, had his bond deferred to a circuit court judge by a magistrate judge at the Anderson City Courthouse just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Magistrate judges are unable to set bonds in a murder case. The date for the next bond hearing has not yet been determined.

The Anderson Police Department said Robinson shot and killed 19-year-old Shy’heem Re’Quan Kalil Clemons, of Anderson, at the Anderson Mall on Saturday, July 9.

Robinson was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He turned himself in on Monday.

Robinson is currently being held at the Anderson City Jail.