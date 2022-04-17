COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was given bond Sunday afternoon after being detained in connection to Saturday’s Columbia mall shooting.

We previously reported that Jewayne M. Price, 22, was charged unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

A bond hearing was held at 2 p.m. at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. The judge set a $25,000 surety bond and house arrest. Price is to wear an ankle monitor and allowed to travel to and from work.

According to Columbia PD, Price and two other individuals were detained by authorities on Saturday afternoon. Since then, two other men have been released from police custody after investigators determined that they were not involved in the shooting.

However, police say they are still looking to identify at least two additional suspects who were seen with firearms.

Price was arrested in 2018 in connection with the fatal shooting of Amon Rice, a student-athlete at lower Richland Highschool. Price was charged with accessory in the murder of Rice.

Columbia PD established 803-545-3525 as a hotline number for witnesses to call with information on the incident.