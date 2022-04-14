SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was given bond Thursday afternoon after being charged in connection to her boyfriend’s disappearance.

We previously reported that Jessica Strachan, 28, of Spartanburg, was charged with obstruction of justice after giving investigators misleading information about her on and off boyfriend Devantae Griffin in an interview.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Griffin was reported missing on March 30. He was last seen with Strachan on March 29.

Deputies said when they asked Strachan for a second interview, she left for Florida without notice. She was arrested by police in Miami on April 1st, deputies said.

Strachan was extradited back to Spartanburg County and appeared before a judge Thursday.

The judge gave Strachan a $5,000 bond and placed her on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Devantae Griffin.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Bennett at (864) 266- 4494.