Bond set for 5 suspects in weekend Myrtle Beach shootings, 2 suspects denied bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The six men charged in connection with Sunday morning’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard appeared in Court on Tuesday.



So did the suspect in Monday’s deadly shooting on Ocean Boulevard.



Judge Clifford Welsh denied bond for Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, the accused shooter in Sunday’s incident. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sequion Johnson told the judge he, his brother, and the others were in town to celebrate his niece’s graduation.

Darriante Parker, 19, of Lumberton, was given a $25,000 bond. He is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sincere Johnson, 21, Kwashek Breeden, 20, Ty’reck Hill, 20, and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are charged with obstruction of justice and were each given a $15,000 bond. Judge Welsh said there is always a reward for not having a criminal background and for not carrying a pistol.

The first court appearance for all six of them is July 31 at 1 p.m. at Horry County Judicial Center. A docket date has been set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21.

Darriante Parker (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Kwashek Breedan (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Sequion Johnson (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Sincere Johnson (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Ty’reck Hill (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Yakemiean Johnson (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Kemian Reese

In an unrelated shooting on Monday morning on Ocean Boulevard, Kemian Reese, 22, of Greenwood, is charged with murder, unlawful carry, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond on Tuesday morning by Judge Clifford Welsh.

Reese told the judge he knew the victim and that he believed she would speak in his favor. He said he and the victim have had ongoing disputes for years. The judge suggested Reese stop talking for his own legal protection.

