MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A loud boom that shook the Grand Strand overnight likely was caused by jets training with the 20th Fighter Wing assigned to Shaw Air Force Base.

The training is taking place through Friday and could lead to “increased military noise” as crews take part in training that uses the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range, the base said in a news release.

“Approximately 12 U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 55th Fighter Squadron, 77th Fighter Squadron, and the 79th Fighter Squadron, will participate in multiple training operations between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. resulting in an increase of noise and military activity along the coast between Myrtle Beach & the Charleston area,” the release said.