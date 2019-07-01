BREAKING: Coroner IDs child fatally struck in church parking lot

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the child fatally struck at a church parking lot Sunday.

18-month-old Khloe Chandler was hit by a vehicle at around 12:50 Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Mt. Moriah Christian Church in Johnsonville.

She was taken to an area hospital by first-responders, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.