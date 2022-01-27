Breeze Airways one day flash sale offers $35 fares from Charleston to 13 destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is hosting a “Fab Feb” sale ahead of Spring with $35 Nice fares from Charleston to 13 destinations.

The “Fab Feb” fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday night for travel between January 31 and March 16, 2022.

The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights.

“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘Fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO, Breeze Airways.  “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

The 13 destinations include:

  • Akron/Canton, OH;
  • Columbus, OH;
  • Hartford, CT;
  • Huntsville, AL (from 2/17);
  • Louisville, KY;
  • New Orleans, LA;
  • New York/Islip (from 2/18);
  • Norfolk, VA;
  • Palm Beach, FL (from 2/19);
  • Pittsburgh, PA;
  • Providence, RI;
  • Richmond, VA; and
  • Tampa, FL.

For more information, head to the Breeze Airways website.

