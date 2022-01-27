Breeze Airways one day flash sale offers $35 fares from Charleston to 13 destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is hosting a “Fab Feb” sale ahead of Spring with $35 Nice fares from Charleston to 13 destinations.

The “Fab Feb” fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday night for travel between January 31 and March 16, 2022.

The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights.

“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘Fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO, Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

The 13 destinations include:

Akron/Canton, OH;

Columbus, OH;

Hartford, CT;

Huntsville, AL (from 2/17);

Louisville, KY;

New Orleans, LA;

New York/Islip (from 2/18);

Norfolk, VA;

Palm Beach, FL (from 2/19);

Pittsburgh, PA;

Providence, RI;

Richmond, VA; and

Tampa, FL.

For more information, head to the Breeze Airways website.