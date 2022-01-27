Breeze Airways one day flash sale offers $35 fares from Charleston to 13 destinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is hosting a “Fab Feb” sale ahead of Spring with $35 Nice fares from Charleston to 13 destinations.
The “Fab Feb” fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday night for travel between January 31 and March 16, 2022.
The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights.
“Whether it’s football, Spring Break, Mardi Gras, or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘Fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO, Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”
The 13 destinations include:
- Akron/Canton, OH;
- Columbus, OH;
- Hartford, CT;
- Huntsville, AL (from 2/17);
- Louisville, KY;
- New Orleans, LA;
- New York/Islip (from 2/18);
- Norfolk, VA;
- Palm Beach, FL (from 2/19);
- Pittsburgh, PA;
- Providence, RI;
- Richmond, VA; and
- Tampa, FL.
For more information, head to the Breeze Airways website.