Breeze Airways’ services to begin at Charleston International Airport Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New Breeze Airways’ flights are set to begin their flights from and to the Charleston International Airport Thursday.

The first flight will arrive in Charleston from Tampa at 11:55 a.m. and will depart again for Connecticut at 1:25 p.m.

David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze and Founder of JetBlue Airways, announced that the airline would initially fly the 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Easter US.

Starting Thursday, flights with Tampa and Hartford, Connecticut are set to begin with flights between Louisville, Kentucky beginning on Friday.

From Charleston, Breeze will offer service to 11 markets, seven of which are new for the Charleston area, including:

● Tampa, FL (starting May 27)

● Hartford, CT (May 27)

● Louisville, KY (May 28)

● Norfolk, VA (June 10)

● Akron/Canton, OH (July 8)

● New Orleans, LA (July 8)

● Pittsburgh, PA (July 8)

● Columbus, OH (July 8)

● Richmond, VA (July 8)

● Huntsville, AL (July 15)

● Providence, RI (July 22

“We’re so excited about this partnership with Breeze Airways. They believe in Charleston and we believe in them,” said Elliott Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport. “For the leisure traveler this means more direct connections to wonderful locations at unbelievable fares. And for business travelers, it opens up new markets.”

Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.