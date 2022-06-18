Close up group of graduates holding a hat at the graduation ceremony at the university (Getty)

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements.

The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to take the same course up to five times until they passed.

The State newspaper report that the warning does not affect any diplomas given by the school, including ones handed out weeks ago.

Along with students allowed to graduate without enough credits, the school allowed a student to take English III without taking English II and another to take Intermediate Algebra at the same time they took the lower level Foundations in Algebra course.