Brother and sister arrested for Orangeburg shooting

South Carolina News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested a second suspect in relation to a February shooting.  

According to OCSO, Raheim Fuller (25) is facing a $75,000 bond on charges of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon.

His sister, Tashanae Fuller, was previously charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is also facing a $75,000 bond.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place after Tashanae Fuller’s former partner “attempted to retrieve some personal belongings” from her residence.

Witnesses said that an altercation broke out and ultimately a man and woman began firing at the victim.

OCSO says that if convicted, the attempted murder charges alone could result in up to 30 years in prison.

