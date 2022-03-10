SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Two Dorman High School students are accused of assaulting two school resource officers Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, one of the school resource officers found several students in a bathroom who were suspected of vaping.

The sheriff’s office said that when the SRO told the students to get to class, two of them began using profanity toward the officer.

When the officer told the students to accompany him to the office, the sheriff’s office said the two students began to assault him. The officer suffered minor injuries and radioed for assistance.

One of the students was taken into custody without incident while the other ran to a separate bathroom and refused to come out of a stall, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said the student assaulted another school resource officer when they entered the stall.

Deputies and school staff were able to restrain the student and as they were escorting him to the office, he told them that if he had a gun, he would “blow everyone away,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The two students, identified as twin 18-year-old brothers Jinsen and Camdon Murphy, were both charged with third degree Assault and Battery and Resisting Arrest.

Jinsen Murphy is also charged with two counts of Threatening the Life of a Public Official.

Both are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing which is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.