BSCO: Man and woman found dead in Hilton Head home

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the death of a man and woman found dead in a home in the Bryant Park Cottages community.

According to BCSO, deputies responded around 10 a.m. to the home, located on Spanish Wells Road, for a health and welfare check.

Deputies entered the residence and found a man and woman deceased.

At this time, the cause of their deaths is “not apparent,” according to the sheriff’s office. Their identities have not yet been released.

BCSO investigators and their Crime Scene Unit remains on scene along with the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Bryant Park Cottages residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours.