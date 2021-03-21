Budget debate begins this week in South Carolina House

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House members are getting ready to debate the state’s nearly $10 billion spending plan for next year.

The budget debate begins Monday with some routine votes.

More meaty debate is expected later in the week, and there will likely be even more budget debate this summer.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Murrell Smith said budget writers were conservative and could increase spending if tax revenues continue to be ahead of projections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES