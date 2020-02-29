Buried History: South Carolina Residents Uncover Long-Lost Cemetery

HORRY CO., S.C. (WMBF/NBC) – A lost family that is now home.

That’s the feeling for residents who feel connected to a recently discovered cemetery that was found in South Carolina’s Bucksport community, not far from Myrtle Beach.

“We found you, we found you. You heard about it, it’s almost like Big Foot; does it really it exist?” Bucksport resident Kevin Mishoe says, explaining the moment he was there to witness the cemetery discovery.

It’s located on property owned by Grand Strand Water and Sewer, and recent road construction in Bucksport stirred up the urged to find the cemetery.

Mary Ann Owens, a longtime Bucksport resident and self-proclaimed historian for the community, said as a child she heard stories about the Eddy Lake Cemetery but no one could ever tell her where it was located.

“As a young girl growing up in this area, I often listened to what elder people were talking about. As matter of fact, I would go to their porch and sit on the edge of their porch just so I could hear what they were talking about,” said Owens. “Often they would talk about Eddy Lake, Eddy Lake and how their parents worked at the sawmill at Eddy Lake.”

Owens said it was stories of her great-great-grandfather, Reverend John Mishoe, that prompted her curiosity.

“Someone said, ‘Your great-great-grandfather is buried at Eddy Lake,’ and I decided at that point I was going to find my great-great-grandfather,” said Owens. “He was a noted man in this area. He was a preacher, a traveling preacher, and I just heard all good things.”

Determined to leave no stone unturned to find her lost relative, Owens followed the trail left behind by her ancestors that led her straight to the Eddy Lake Cemetery.

