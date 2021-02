COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A hate crime bill will be the topic of a virtual conversation on Monday.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and business leaders from across the state will talk about the proposed legislation and the need to pass the law during a Zoom call Monday afternoon.

Participants include Walmart, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Duke Energy, UPS, AARP South Carolina and over 30 other businesses.

That virtual conversation will take place at 2:00 p.m. Count on 2 for updates.