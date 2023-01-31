HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A call for a disorderly tenant in a hotel led to a barricade situation Sunday night near Surfside Beach, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the hotel, a man — later identified as 39-year-old Hendrix Herschel Washington — fired a gun from inside the room multiple times and barricaded himself inside, according to SLED.

One officer was hit in the head by shrapnel and has been released from a hospital, according to SLED.

Washington died on scene after an exchange of gunfire, SLED said. Officials have not said specifically how Washington died. An autopsy is scheduled for this week, Bellamy said.

Washington was from Charleston but had been living in the Conway area.

The incident began before 9 p.m. Sunday and closed Highway 17 Business in both directions near 17th Avenue North for several hours. There was an exchange of gunfire at about 1:30 a.m., and at about 3:15 a.m., police posted on Facebook that the situation had been resolved.

SLED said no other information will be provided due to an ongoing investigation. SLED investigating these types of incidents is standard protocol.