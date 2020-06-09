‘Call Me Mister’ program helping minorities with life skills to help in these changing times

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – While all eyes are on protests and rallies around the country, a program in schools of higher learning across the country is working to equip minority students to become community leaders.

For more than a decade, the “Call Me Mister” program has helped thousands of minority students become mentors, teachers and administrators, who in turn help to mold the next generation.

“It’s good to see someone in a position that looks like them to push them, motivate them, mentor them to be successful.” Limestone College, Coordinator, Call Me Mister, Stephen Jennings.

Stephen Jennings is the ‘Call Me Mister’ coordinator on Limestone’s campus. The program is essential as it helps guide minority males to the classroom and to serve as role models for elementary students who come from at-risk communities.

Call Me Mister is a national network of universities, who help mostly minority males become elementary school teachers and administrators.

“It is my goal that when they leave limestone college, that they walk away with the proper tools and resources needed to be effective.” Jennings said.

Patrick Cook a junior and English major at Limestone College and is part of the program and says the program is open to male students of any race.

“We also have white males that are in the cal me mister program to give them a different outlook on the program and a different outlook on how to go into a urban school or poverty low- income school and how to handle different situations.” ‘Call Me Mister’, participant, Patrick Cook.

That includes teaching students how to conduct themselves in various settings, providing instruction on etiquette, proper classroom behavior and even how to work through challenges in a respectful way.

The college students look up to mentors and also give to those who come next.

“You always have something to give, even when you think you don’t, you do, because the smallest thing you may feel is inadequate in your eyes, somebody may feel that it is the greatest thing ever.”

Cook said.

According to Clemson’s website, 25 colleges and universities participate in the ‘Call Me Mister’ program.

Students accepted into the program receive tuition assistance for four years. They also agree to teach for four years in a South Carolina elementary school at the early childhood or elementary level.