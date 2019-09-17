Cam Newton not with Panthers during Tuesday’s practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) receives attention on the sideline after an injury in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn’t practice with the team Tuesday, the team announced.

NFL.com reported Newton aggravated a foot injury and his status for the Panthers game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals is unknown.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Newton went 25 of 51 for 333 passing yards in a 20-14 loss last Thursday to the Tamps Bay Buccaneers.

Tuesday’s practice was the start to the team’s preparations for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

Newton injured his foot during a preseason game against the New England Patriots. He is also coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason.

The Panthers have lost nine of the last 10 regular-season games.

Head coach Ron Rivera will address the media later today around 2:30 p.m.