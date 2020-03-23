Campgrounds in Sumter National Forest close

MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. (WCBD) – All campgrounds and restrooms in the Andrew Pickens Ranger District of the Sumter National Forest are closed, effective immediately.

According to a press release, overnight camping is prohibited at the following sites:

Burrells Ford

Cassidy Bridge Hunt Camp

Cherry Hill Recreation Area

Grapevine

Long Bottom Ford

Whetstone Horse Camp

Trails and river access will remain open, but no amenities will be available.

Cedar Creek Rifle Range will be open Thursdays-Sunday.

Forest Supervisor Rick Lint reminds the public that “Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests have over 630,000 acres that offer dispersed recreation such as trails, hunting, fishing, and many other activities to enjoy the great outdoors” but to practice social distancing while enjoying the forests.

The press release also stated that officials will “continue to make changes to provide for the safety of the public and our employees.”