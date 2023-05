(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Folks in South Carolina can fish without a license for just two days every year.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the 2023 free fishing days are Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Free fishing days permit South Carolina residents to freshwater fish without a license.

A guide to public fishing spots can be accessed online through SCDNR.