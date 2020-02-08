Car accident leaves one dead in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car accident on US Highway 301.

The accident happened at 1:30 AM on Saturday, February 8 and involved a 2003 Cadillac traveling north on US Highway 301.

The driver would disregard the stop sign at the intersection of SC Highway 6 and strike an embankment.

The driver would die as a result of the crash.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.