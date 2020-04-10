CARES Act timeline, tips for self-employed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is working to implement three federal benefits programs introduced by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. To expedite the process, they are “rolling out the programs in phases and…committing to paying out the benefits prior to receiving the federal funding.”

The first payments will begin the week of April 18. Those eligible for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will receive an additional $600 per week on top of their normal unemployment insurance benefits.

By the week of April 25, DEW expects to begin accepting claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) compensation. This program is for “individuals who weren’t previously found eligible for unemployment benefits.” Those who are self-employed, those who file 1099, contractors, gig-workers, and church employees may be eligible. DEW will contact eligible applicants.

There is no specific date for when DEW will be able to accept and process Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims, but they anticipate it will be “in the coming weeks.” PEUC provides “up to 13 additional weeks of benefits to those who have already exhausted stair standard state UI benefits of 20 weeks.”