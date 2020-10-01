Carolina Panthers become the first NFL team to utilize a coronavirus-killing robot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolina Panthers are the first NFL team to utilize a COVID-killing robot known as the Xenex LightStrike.

For the first time during the pandemic, a limited number of fans will be allowed to watch a Panthers game in person this Sunday as they face-off against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers officials say their goal for using the robot is to make the stadium the safest in the league.

“We were looking for the best thing to do so players could feel safe. We also want our fans to feel like this is the safest place and the cleanest place that they could come to enjoy a football game,” said Eddie Levins, Director of Security and Infection Control Officer for the Carolina Panthers.

The Xenex LightStrike Robot is the world’s most-powerful UV ray, germ-zapping robot, according to more than 40 university and hospital studies.

PROVIDED

PROVIDED

PROVIDED

PROVIDED

According to a news release, the robot emits bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light that quickly destroys microscopic viruses and bacteria that can remain in a room, even after it has been cleaned with liquid disinfectants.

Leaders say the LightStrike is now being utilized to disinfect an array of player and public areas at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, including locker rooms, meeting rooms, offices, rehabilitation areas, restrooms, suites, weight rooms and work-out areas.

The visiting team facilities and equipment will also be zapped.