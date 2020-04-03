Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey launches fund for healthcare workers in SC and NC

CHARLOTEE, N.C. (WCBD) – Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is partnering with both North and South Carolina Hospital Associations to raise funds for healthcare workers impacted by COVID-19.

In a press release Friday morning, McCaffrey announced he’s launching a campaign, “22 and You,” to support frontline medical workers including physicians, nurses and other hospital staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic in hospitals throughout the Carolinas.

According to the release, McCaffrey is pledging to match initial donations made by Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bose to the special fund.

“22 and You encourages fans, supporters, and the people of North and South Carolina who are able to give, to join McCaffrey in supporting the Carolinas’ healthcare workforce by pledging $22 or any amount they can,” the release said.

Donations are being collected online at christianmccaffrey22.org and all gifts will directly support the needs of healthcare workers in both states, and will go towards food during their work shift, aid in purchasing needed supplies, mental health support for medical personnel in crisis, and to fill gaps for day to day efforts.

“In times like these, it’s easy to feel powerless,” said McCaffrey. “There are a lot of unknowns, but one thing we know for certain is that the members of our healthcare community are the true heroes of today. They are working tirelessly, and with limited resources, putting their own lives at risk to save the lives of others, and to help put an end to this pandemic. I’m in a position to help support them, and their life-saving work, which is the most important thing we can do right now.”

McCaffrey went on to say, “I applaud Lowe’s Home Improvement and Bose for stepping up in support of 22 and You, and hope that others will follow in their footsteps, contributing at whatever level you are able. Together and by backing the efforts of our healthcare heroes, I know that we will overcome this pandemic and come out stronger as a community.”