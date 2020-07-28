Carolina Panthers training camp set to begin Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WCBD) – Training camp for the Carolina Panthers is set to begin and players are expected to arrive at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte today.

Per NFL guidelines, practices will not start for several days to allow for an acclimation period for all players.

The first week of camp will be for COVID-19 testing. Each person must go at least 72 hours between negative tests before being allowed in the facility.

The Panthers can still hold virtual meetings.

There is currently no word yet on a specific date of when they will officially start practicing.