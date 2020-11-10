Carowinds ‘Taste of the Season’ opens November 21

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WCBD) – From November 21 through December 20, Carowinds will welcome guests for Taste of the Season, a holiday celebration with festive foods, themed events, and fan-favorite rides.

Capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing, so reservations are required.

Carowinds is taking additional health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring guests to wear masks, conducting temperature screenings, and providing hand sanitation stations throughout the park.

Once inside the park, guests can purchase a tasting card, which allows them to sample many of the holiday treats featured in the event.

Season Passholders can make reservations beginning November 9 and tickets are available for purchase on November 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES