Carowinds ‘Taste of the Season’ opens November 21

CHARLOTTE, S.C. (WCBD) – From November 21 through December 20, Carowinds will welcome guests for Taste of the Season, a holiday celebration with festive foods, themed events, and fan-favorite rides.

Capacity will be limited to ensure safe social distancing, so reservations are required.

Carowinds is taking additional health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including requiring guests to wear masks, conducting temperature screenings, and providing hand sanitation stations throughout the park.

Once inside the park, guests can purchase a tasting card, which allows them to sample many of the holiday treats featured in the event.

Season Passholders can make reservations beginning November 9 and tickets are available for purchase on November 11.