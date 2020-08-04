Carowinds to remain closed through 2020 due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – Carowinds amusement park announced on Tuesday that it will remain closed for the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park, which sits on the North and South Carolina border, cited “limited visibility from state and local officials as to when a park opening is possible” as one of the factors behind the decision.

Carowinds Vice President and General Manager, Pat Jones, said:

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season. The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 leads us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”

The park plans to reopen in 2021, with additional attractions such as Boogie Board Racer, “the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast,” and the “Grand Carnivale nighttime international festival street party.”