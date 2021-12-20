Cases of Omicron variant found at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been detected at Clemson University, school officials announced Monday.

Ten positive samples were detected by the on-campus lab and sent for further testing. The was confirmed over the weekend to contain the Omicron variant, school officials said.

They say the school’s public health experts will monitor COVID-19 throughout the holiday.

The university encourages anyone who wants and is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose to do so.

They said infection rates on campus remained low throughout the Fall semester, and while most students, faculty and staff are away from campus, the university will continue to monitor community, local, state, and national trends and work with public health experts to determine any required adjustments for return to campus plans for the spring.