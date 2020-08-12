CCU professor and students looking at beach erosion caused by latest weather patterns

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Coastal Carolina University professor and his students are looking at beach erosion caused by Hurricane Isaias, using a new tool called Lidar.

The tool uses lasers to create a 3-D picture of the beach, to compare what it looked like before and after the storms.

The data can then be used to better prepare for future hurricane damage like storm surges.

“We’re very interested in how the sediment is being redistributed, where does it go, where does it reside, does it stay there, could it be recycled back onto the beach,” said Dr. Paul Gayes of the Center for Marine and Wetland Studies at Coastal Carolina University.

Pat Dowling, City of North Myrtle Beach, said “You’re going to get a pretty good idea of where in the city you might have damage, depending on where the storm comes in.”

Lidar can show which areas are more prone to erosion and can also show when renourishment projects are needed.