CCU theater department tackles racial discrimination

CONWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – An online petition demanding an end to racial discrimination at Coastal Carolina University.

That petition includes anonymous experiences from alumni and current students of alleged prejudice encounters.

Former students have told faculty about the discrimination black, indigenous and other students f color say they experience.

“The faculty are very concerned that the students are feeling this way,” said Dr. Atiya Stokes-Brown, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at CCU. “My response would be to thank those individuals for that feedback and to continuously invite them into conversation, because I believe the goals that are shared within that document are goals that we hold at the institution.”

