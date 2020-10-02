CDC-implemented eviction moratorium continues through end of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put into place a new eviction moratorium and people across the country continue to be impacted by shutdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily stopped evictions, but that ended in May.

The federal government then responded with a new moratorium through July, and in September, the CDC put another moratorium in place.

“We are in a pandemic- it’s a simple as that. The health challenges that that poses, unemployment is still relatively high so people aren’t working, they don’t have the income that they’re used to,” said State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis.

The CDC eviction moratorium is in place through December 31st.

To qualify, you must fill out a form and meet certain criteria, including making less than $99,000 a year.